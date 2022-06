By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of their study tour to North India, Vijayawada corporators visited the Delhi municipal corporation office on Sunday.

The delagation comprising VMC floor leader Venkata Satyanarayana, deputy mayor A Sailaja Reddy, MLC D Ruhullaha, TDP corporator M Prasad and others visited the DMC office. On the occasion, the DMC officials briefed the corporators about drinking water, sanitation, drainage system and roads in the nation’s capital.