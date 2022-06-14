'Kidnapped child from railway station sold in Guntur', accused tell Vijayawada police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police on Monday reportedly took two persons into custody in connection with the kidnap of a three-year-old from Vijayawada railway station on June 10.

Sources said that the prime accused Vijaya was arrested Gudivada town on Monday and the police also interrogated her supporter Padamaja who was a helper at Anganwadi Centre. During the investigation, the duo revealed that the girl was sold in Guntur. GRP circle inspector Srinivas said that a case has been already registered and five special teams were formed.