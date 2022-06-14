STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao launches signature campaign against child labour

Rao unveiled posters and launched a signature campaign against child labour to mark the World Day Against Child Labour at a programme organised by ChildLine and Forum for Child Rights.

Published: 14th June 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

child labour

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao has directed officials concerned to carry out surprise checks across the district to identify children below 18 years of age who are working as child labourers.

Rao unveiled posters and launched a signature campaign against child labour to mark the World Day Against Child Labour at a programme organised by ChildLine and Forum for Child Rights, at his camp office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector called upon people to report instances of child labour to helplines 101, 181 or 1098. "Steps are being taken to stop the exploitation of children.  Labor Department officials have taken action against those who had indulged in the practice," he said. Later, he administered an oath to the officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Dilli Rao NTR district Chidl labour
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp