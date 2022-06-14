NTR district collector S Dilli Rao launches signature campaign against child labour

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao has directed officials concerned to carry out surprise checks across the district to identify children below 18 years of age who are working as child labourers.

Rao unveiled posters and launched a signature campaign against child labour to mark the World Day Against Child Labour at a programme organised by ChildLine and Forum for Child Rights, at his camp office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector called upon people to report instances of child labour to helplines 101, 181 or 1098. "Steps are being taken to stop the exploitation of children. Labor Department officials have taken action against those who had indulged in the practice," he said. Later, he administered an oath to the officials.