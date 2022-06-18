STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada government general hospital gets aid worth Rs 15 lakh from World Vision

Published: 18th June 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada GGH

Vijayawada GGH (Photo I Prasant Madugula/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR collector S Dilli Rao and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu on Friday handed over medical equipment, beds and oxygen cylinders worth Rs 15 lakh to Vijayawada government general hospital.

The equipment were donated by World Vision, a humanitarian aid organisation. GGH chief Dr Soubhagya Lakshmi accepted the donations and praised the NGO for its services. 

Dilli Rao, also the chairman of GGH Development Committee, evinced hope that the hospital would become a role model soon. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu urged donors to come forward for the development of medical infrastructure in the State.

World Vision India senior manager Tabita Francis, technical specialist B Sambasivarao and others were present.

