VMC organises awareness drive to sensitise people about safe disposal of e-waste

Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi said that  flower markets and wedding halls usually dump their waste on  ditches or dumping yards. 

Published: 19th June 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) organised an awareness drive at IGMC Stadium here on Saturday to sensitise people about the process of segregation and distribution of e-waste during garbage collection.

Speaking on the occasion, NTR collector S Dilli Rao said the civic body would go ahead with its plans to create awareness among people about the dangers that electronic-waste poses to the city and requested people to cooperate to achieve better recognition at the national level. 

“The newly-inaugurated e-waste and flower waste processing unit at Singh Nagar will help the Vijayawada civic body reduce pollution in its limits and transform Vijayawada into a model city,” the collector hoped.

Municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said the Corporation with the support of Green Waves Environmental Solutions, will take care of the proper disposal of discarded batteries, headphones, cell phones and other electronic-waste generated by educational institutions and commercial establishments as the same can be harmful to public health. 

“The waster processing unit  will ensure proper recycling of the e-waste,” the civic chief added. 
“The  VMC  has implemented several reforms aimed at beautifying the city. Making incense sticks mainly from flower waste will not only generate revenue for the municipal corporation but also bring down pollution levels,” she said.

