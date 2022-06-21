Vijayawada rejects Bharat bandh call

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The railway station, Pandit Nehru Bus Station and central government offices in Vijayawada city were under a high security cover on Monday in the wake of a nation-wide bandh call given by political parties and students’ organisations who are protesting against the novel army recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’.

Police battalions from the Armed Reserve wing and two teams of OCTOPUS elite forces were pressed into bandobast duties at the railway station. “There was no incident reported in the city despite various political parties, students’ organisations and civil rights societies giving a nation-wide call to stage protests and observe a bandh against Agnipath,” said Vijayawada city police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

The Armed Reserve police took stock of the surveillance of the entire railway station using drone cameras, and formed two step security cover at all its entry points. Additional forces were deployed at the All India Radio office, the Central Government complex in Autonagar, GST and Income tax offices since 5 am.

On Sunday, the police commissioner had issued a press release stating that section 30 of the Police Act and section 144 of the CrPC had been clamped dowat all police stations limits in Vijayawada city and district.

Kanthi Rana and RPF security commissioner Valleswar monitored the security arrangements at railway stations in the city and other places.

“The entire stretch of Vijayawada railway zone limit from Anakapalli to Nellore was put on high alert to avoid another incident like Secunderbad. Passengers were allowed to the railway station after a thorough security check at the entrances,” said the RPF commissioner.

Meanwhile, additional forces were deployed at Nandigama on Monday in the wake of a protest call against controversial remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.