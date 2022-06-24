3-day annual festival at Kanaka Durga temple from July 11: EO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day ‘Shakambari Devi’ festival will begin at the Kanaka Durga temple from July 11, said temple executive officer D Brahmaramba on Thursday.In a press release, Brahmarambha said the three-day annual ritual is celebrated in the month of ashada (July 3 to August 1), to propitiate the goddess for abundant rains, good harvest and plentiful yield of vegetables. As part of the festivities, the presiding deity will be decorated with vegetables and fruits and worshipped as Shakambari Devi.

The festival will span from ashadha shukla paksha trayodashi to purnima. The temple will also be decorated with vegetables and fruits, she added. On July 11, the priests will perform traditional rituals ‘vigneswara puja’, ‘punyavachanam’, ‘akhanda deeparadhana’, ‘ankurarpanam’, ‘vastu homam’ and ‘kalasa sthapana’. On July 12, saptashati and mahavidya recitations, along with homam, will be performed from 8 am. At 4 pm, moola mantra havana, mandapa puja, harathi, mantra pushpam and prasada distribution will take place.