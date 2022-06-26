STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Durga temple employee suspended for second time for committing alleged irregularities in auction

According to the Kanaka Durga temple officials, the recent audit conducted by the endowments department found a shortage of 77 sarees offered by the devotees in 2019-20.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) on Saturday placed a record assistant under suspension for committing alleged irregularities in the auction of sarees offered by devotees. The officials estimated that record assistant Tirumala Subramanyam committed irregularities to the tune of over Rs 7 lakh. This was his second suspension. 

According to the Kanaka Durga temple officials, the recent audit conducted by the endowments department found a shortage of 77 sarees offered by the devotees in 2019-20. Based on the report submitted by the audit committee, temple executive officer D Bramarambha called for a departmental inquiry, in which senior record assistant Subramanyam was found guilty. 

"He did not submit the indent for 77 sarees to the temple and reportedly sold them at higher prices, causing loss to the temple. For misusing his post, he was placed under suspension. He was suspended for six months in the past for the same reason and yet managed to revoke his suspension and return to the same post," said the temple officials. 

