STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Sri Durga Malleswara temple premises now a tobacco-free zone

Rs 200 penalty to be imposed on those who use tobacco products on temple premises 

Published: 26th June 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Tobacco

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at providing a healthy environment for the devotees visiting Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri from various places across the State and other States, NTR district collector S Dilli Rao on Saturday declared the temple premises a ‘tobacco-free’ zone. 

In a meeting held with temple officials, health department officials and tobacco state nodal officers at the Endowments camp office,  the collector asked the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements to ensure that the Kanaka Durga temple surroundings as a tobacco-free zone’ and enforce the ban strictly on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The collector said that Durga temple is the second biggest temple in the State in terms of footfall and asserted the need for declaring it ‘tobacco-free zone’

“Cigarettes and other tobacco products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 should be enforced in and around the temple such as ghat road, footpath and other areas being used by devotees. A penalty of Rs 200 will be imposed on those violating the rule. Strict instructions were given to all the traders near the temple not to sell tobacco products,” the collector said.

He asked temple employees and the police department to keep an eye on the sale of tobacco products and file cases if anyone found using tobacco products on temple premises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Durga Malleswara Tobacco free
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp