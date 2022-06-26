RJDs, DEOs to take over civic schools

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education department has directed Regional Joint Directors and District Educational Officers in the State to take over the administrative responsibilities of the Municipal Schools under their jurisdictions. Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar on Saturday issued orders entrusting the supervision and administration of the Municipal Schools with the Education Department. The orders say that the supervision and administrative responsibilities of teachers should handed over to the School Education department as was done by the panchayat Raj department in case of Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) teachers.

As the amalgamation proposal of ZP/MPP teachers with government teachers is under court litigation, the services of municipal school teachers may be considered as a separate service and accordingly, the School Education Department will issue separate set of service rules for Municipal Teachers as was done in the case of ZP/MPP teachers. The immovable assets of municipal schools will remain with the respective municipal councils/corporations.