Drug Addiction among youth a matter of concern, says ADCP K Srinivas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Drug addiction has become a matter of grave concern and is one of the most serious problems the world faces today, said Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) ADCP K Srinivas on Sunday. On the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse, he said more and more youngsters were becoming addicts.

Addressing the public at a programme held at Vambay Colony on Sunday, Srinivas and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials spoke on the evil effects of the consumption of drugs and other narcotics substances. The theme for this year’s was addressing drug-related challenges in health and humanitarian crisis.

Asking all youths to participate in the fight against the growing drug menace in society, Srinivas urged them not to let the drugs control them. “The use of drugs and narcotics can have a profound effect on the functioning of a human body, and could lead to eventual death. Drug abuse afflicts societies, youth in particular. Youngsters need to stay careful since peddlers choose teenagers as soft targets,” he said.

The day is to spread awareness about the dangers of drug abuse not just among adults but also among children, who are the most vulnerable, said SEB additional SP Moka Sattibabu.