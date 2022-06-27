Troupe leaves audience in awe with 'Mohini Bhasmasura' recital organised by Drusiya Vedika 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its monthly event, Drusiya Vedika organised the ‘Mohini Bhasmasura’ recital, which was performed by Dr Chinta Ravi Bala Krishna and his troupe, at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam here on Sunday. Dr Bala Krishna is a renowned Kuchipudi Bhagavathar and Ustad Bismillah Khan Puraskar recipient.

The event opened with ‘amba paraak’ and was followed by ‘narthana ganapathim’ with a welcome dance by Kaushik, Sushmita, Shravya Grishma, Dakshaini, Hasini and Krishna Sunanda Shriya in the praise of Lord Vinayaka. ‘Siva Sthuthi’ was performed by Yashashree, Krishna Shriya, Saranya, Lalita and Yamini.

One of the keerthanas of saint-poet Bhakta Ramadasu, Thakkuvemi Manaku, was performed by Devi Yashashree, Hasini, Vennela, Saranya, Dhanya, Lasya and Priya; and Kalinga Dance Thillana by Sushmita, Shravya Grishma, Dakshayini, Hasini, Krishna Sunanda Shriya, Yashshree Devi and Vennela.

Later, Mohini Bhasmasura was performed by Dr Bala Krishna and his troupe, which evoked massive applause from the audience. Like Bhasmasura, every move and gesture of Bala Krishna was impactful as he showed the expressions of anger, delight, love and disgust with equal ease. K Swarna Sri donned the role of Mohini. The two-and-a-half-hour dance programme was witnessed by a good number of Kuchipudi lovers in the city.