1,41,273 cases settled at National Lok Adalat: APSLSA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 1,41,273 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat held across the State on Sunday, said Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Member Secretary, Judge M Babitha here on Monday. She stated that under the guidance of Chief Justice of High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Chairman of AP High Court Legal Service Committee AV Sesha Sai, the National Adalat was held across the State.

Judge Babitha further stated that a total of 380 Lok Adalat branches have been constituted which settled 1,41,273 cases including 1,11,457 pending cases and 29,816 Pre - Litigation cases in various districts were settled.