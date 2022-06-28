STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,41,273 cases settled at National Lok Adalat: APSLSA

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A total of 1,41,273 cases  were settled at the National Lok Adalat held across the State on Sunday, said Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Member Secretary, Judge  M Babitha here on Monday.  She stated that under the guidance of  Chief Justice of High Court Justice Prashant  Kumar Mishra and Chairman of AP High Court Legal Service  Committee  AV Sesha Sai, the National Adalat was held across the State.

Judge Babitha further stated  that a total of 380 Lok Adalat branches have been constituted which settled  1,41,273 cases  including 1,11,457 pending cases and 29,816 Pre - Litigation cases in various districts were settled.

