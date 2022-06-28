Deadline to apply for Amaravati plots ends today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The deadline to apply for 324 plots under 13 lots at Amaravati township under Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Corporation limits will end at 5 pm on Tuesday, said APCRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav.In a press release on Monday, Vivek Yadav said people were given an opportunity to apply for the plots from June 9 to 28. E-auctions will be held for the applied plots from 10 am to 5 pm on June 30. The APCRDA has facilitated the registration of plots under Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (AP RERA) to avoid any inconvenience to buyers in future.

Details of the same are available on a government portal www.konugolu.ap.gov.in, and APCRDA website www.crda.ap.gov.in, he said, adding those interested to buy these plots should pay `1,180 online to apply at the former website. The government-approved price is `17,800 per sq.yard. For technical queries, one can contact 08645-246370/71/72/73/74; and for administrative queries officials can be reached at 0866-2527124. .

E-auctions of lands on Thursday

E-auctions will be held for the plots from 10 am to 5 pm on June 30. To buy the plots, one can visit www.konugolu.ap.gov.in. The State government is expected to go for sale of more lands in a phased manner after seeing the response of the initial auctions. For more details, one can visit APCRDA website www.crda.ap.gov.in,