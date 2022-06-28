STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Deadline to apply for Amaravati plots ends today

E-auctions will be held for the applied plots from 10 am to 5 pm on June 30. The APCRDA has facilitated the registration of plots under AP RERA to avoid any inconvenience to buyers in future.

Published: 28th June 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Amaravathi river flowing through the Chettipalayam check dam in Karur. (Photo | express)

Amaravathi river flowing through the Chettipalayam check dam in Karur. (Photo | express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The deadline to apply for 324 plots under 13 lots at Amaravati township under Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Corporation limits will end at 5 pm on Tuesday, said APCRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav.In a press release on Monday, Vivek Yadav said people were given an opportunity to apply for the plots from June 9 to 28. E-auctions will be held for the applied plots from 10 am to 5 pm on June 30. The APCRDA has facilitated the registration of plots under Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (AP RERA) to avoid any inconvenience to buyers in future.

Details of the same are available on a government portal www.konugolu.ap.gov.in, and APCRDA website www.crda.ap.gov.in, he said, adding those interested to buy these plots should pay `1,180 online to apply at the former website. The government-approved price is `17,800 per sq.yard. For technical queries, one can contact 08645-246370/71/72/73/74; and for administrative queries officials can be reached at 0866-2527124. .

E-auctions of lands on Thursday
E-auctions will be held for the plots from 10 am to 5 pm on June 30. To buy the plots, one can visit www.konugolu.ap.gov.in. The State government is expected to go for sale of more lands  in a phased manner after seeing the response of the initial auctions. For more details, one can visit APCRDA website www.crda.ap.gov.in,

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amaravati township Apply Slots Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Corporation AP RERA
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp