Heavy rains likely in coastal Andhra districts today: Weathermen

According to an IMD forecast, heavy rainfall,  thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in coastal districts on Tuesday.

Published: 28th June 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Under the influence of the active southwest monsoon over coastal Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Guntur region of Krishna delta in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at several  places in coastal Andhra and at one or two places in Rayalaseema.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), the highest rainfall of 7.8 cm was recorded at Kuchinapudi of Nizampatanm mandal in Bapatla district. The India Meteorological Department report said the highest rainfall of 7 cm occurred at Tuni of Kakinada district and Bapatla of Bapatla district

According to an IMD forecast, heavy rainfall,  thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in coastal districts on Tuesday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at several  places in north coastal districts and at few places in south coastal districts and in Rayalaseema region.

Comments

