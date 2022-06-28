Rally with 125-ft national flag to honour Alluri in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 600 people took part in a rally and carried a 125-ft-long national flag to pay tributes to the revolutionary Alluri Sitaramaraju, a week ahead of his birth anniversary, in Vijayawada on Monday. NTR District Collector Sri S Dilli Rao flagged off the rally at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium.Rao said Alluri was a great freedom fighter who fought tirelessly to liberate tribals from British’s slavery during the freedom struggle movement.

He called on the youth to get inspired by the fighting spirit of the freedom fighters and take their career to new heights. As part of the 125 birth anniversary celebrations of th leader, a series of events are planned for the next five day. Cultural events, and essay competitions are scheduled to be held.Prizes will be given to winners of the competitions on July 4, marking the birth anniversary besides honoring freedom fighters in the district.