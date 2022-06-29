STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Civic chief inspects sanitation management in Vijayawada

After inspecting the poor sanitation management at Maruthi Nagar, Swapnil directed sanitation workers to segregate waste collected from households on a daily basis.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has directed public health department officials to clear clogged drains and ensure free flow of water in the city during monsoon. 

The civic body chief and executive engineer V Srinivas conducted a ground-level inspection at Maruthi Nagar, Madhura Nagar, Sambamurthy Road and Alankar Theatre center on Tuesday. After inspecting the poor sanitation management at Maruthi Nagar, Swapnil directed sanitation workers to segregate waste collected from households on a daily basis.

At Samba Murthy Road and after inspecting the bridge on Ryves Canal between Lenin Center and Alankar theater, the civic chief suggested the officials to prepare estimates for the construction of a compound wall on the bridge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar Drains Clogged monsoon
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp