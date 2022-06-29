Civic chief inspects sanitation management in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has directed public health department officials to clear clogged drains and ensure free flow of water in the city during monsoon.

The civic body chief and executive engineer V Srinivas conducted a ground-level inspection at Maruthi Nagar, Madhura Nagar, Sambamurthy Road and Alankar Theatre center on Tuesday. After inspecting the poor sanitation management at Maruthi Nagar, Swapnil directed sanitation workers to segregate waste collected from households on a daily basis.

At Samba Murthy Road and after inspecting the bridge on Ryves Canal between Lenin Center and Alankar theater, the civic chief suggested the officials to prepare estimates for the construction of a compound wall on the bridge.