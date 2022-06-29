South Central Railway staffer selected for global athletic meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A South Central Railway (SCR)-Vijayawada division employee, Preethi Lamba, has been selected for World Railway Games to be held in Berlin, Germany from July 17. At present, Preethi works as a junior clerk at the engineering department.

She will be play for National Indian Railway Athletic (cross-country) team and take part in the 10 km running event. Preethi participated in the selection trials for Indian Railway team held in Kapurthala, Punjab recently and got selected for the national team. Currently, she is undergoing training at the Sports Camp at Patiala for the World Railway Games Athletics Meet to be held in Germany.