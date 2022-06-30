STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Corporators return to Vijayawada after North India study tour

Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi said, "Steps will be taken to replicate various projects being implemented by other civic bodies for holistic development of our city,”

Published: 30th June 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (Representational Image)

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 40 corporators of Vijayawada who went on a study tour to North India in the first week of June came back to the city on Wednesday. As part of its visit, the corporators’ delegation visited New Delhi, Agra, Amritsar, Sri Nagar and Jammu municipal corporation offices and studied development projects, tax collection system, sanitation management and basic facilities being provided by the civic bodies to the people there.

Speaking to the media at the VMC administrative office here, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi said the delegation has examined the development of cities of other states. “Vijayawada city has made progress in many areas in the past and has won numerous awards such as 3rd place in Swachh Survekshan Survey and 4th place in Climate Smart City survey. Steps will be taken to replicate various projects being implemented by other civic bodies for holistic development of our city,” she said.

Municipal chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said as public representatives the corporators have the opportunity to contribute to the development of their wards. They will provide suggestions to officials on development works undertaken in the city, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Study Tour North India tax collection Climate Smart City survey
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp