Corporators return to Vijayawada after North India study tour

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 40 corporators of Vijayawada who went on a study tour to North India in the first week of June came back to the city on Wednesday. As part of its visit, the corporators’ delegation visited New Delhi, Agra, Amritsar, Sri Nagar and Jammu municipal corporation offices and studied development projects, tax collection system, sanitation management and basic facilities being provided by the civic bodies to the people there.

Speaking to the media at the VMC administrative office here, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi said the delegation has examined the development of cities of other states. “Vijayawada city has made progress in many areas in the past and has won numerous awards such as 3rd place in Swachh Survekshan Survey and 4th place in Climate Smart City survey. Steps will be taken to replicate various projects being implemented by other civic bodies for holistic development of our city,” she said.

Municipal chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said as public representatives the corporators have the opportunity to contribute to the development of their wards. They will provide suggestions to officials on development works undertaken in the city, he said.