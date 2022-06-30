STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taxpayers’ Association: Withdraw proposal to auction Payakapuram Layout

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taxpayers’ Association (TPA) has demanded that the State government withdraw plans for the auctioning of the Payakapuram Layout (VUDA) Colony as the land is ‘reserved’. Recently, the government released GO 390 for the selling of reserve lands in the State.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, association general secretary MV Anjaneyulu said the layout is meant for health centres, dispensaries, primary schools, junior colleges, local markets and entertainment spots. As part of implementing the GO 390, the government proposed to auction 7.01 acres of lands reserved for residential area, EWS, LIG-1 and 2 and MIG, and 18 plots at the Journalist Colony in Payakapuram Layout.

In addition, 0.20 cents of land in Gurunanak Colony will be also auctioned, violating the norms meant for space for community needs. In the UDPFI guidelines how much space should be left for community purpose is also mentioned. 

“Violating all the norms, the government proposed to auction the reserve land meant for community purpose,” which is nothing but denying the facilities to the colonies, he said, adding the government also stated that it was auctioning the lands to fulfill the court orders.

Association president V Sambi Reddy also questioned the government for selling 14 acres of lands in Vijayawada. “Will the government spend the amount augmented from selling of lands in Amaravati to improve the facilities in Vijayawada?” he asked.

