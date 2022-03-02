STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devotees queue up at Shiva shrines

Priests perform Bilvarchana, Maha Rudrabhishekam, Bhasmabhiskeham at temples

A devotee performs rituals and takes a holy dip in River Krishna; Devotees throng Durga ghat in Vijayawada on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri (Photo | EPS, P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri celebrated Maha Shivaratri in the temple premises on Tuesday. Marking the occasion, temple priests performed the special ritual Suryopasana Seva where thousands of devotees participated and took blessings of Lord Shiva. 

Devotees thronged the Shiva shrines early in the morning and performed special pujas at the temples including Bilvarchana, Rudrabhishekam, Maha Rudrabhishekam, anointing with Panchamritam and Bhasmabhiskeham.

In anticipation of the rush, Durga temple officials made special and elaborate arrangements at Durga Ghat, Krishnaveni ghat, Punnami ghat, and other bathing ghats in the city for the devotees to take a holy dip in the River Krishna as part of Shivaratri celebrations.

“Taking a dip in the river before the darshan is a common ritual that devotees follow. In order to maintain social-distancing, we arranged showers at Durga ghat and Krishnaveni ghat,” Durga temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Brahmarambha told TNIE. Stating that restrictions were imposed as per the directions of the health department, the EO said, arrangements were made to ensure devotees followed Covid safety protocols amid concerns on Covid-19 cases.

Similarly, all the temples of Lord Shiva across the city such as Yanamalakuduru Ramalingeswara Swamy temple, One-town Mallikarjuna Swamy temple and others wore a festive look on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Devotees queued up from 3 am to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Temples reverberated with the chants of Panchakshari mantras and ‘Om Nama Shivaya’. 

The Ramalingeswara Swamy temple on the hilltop of Yanamalakuduru was decorated for the Shivaratri Prabhotsavam. Prabhalu from nearby villages were brought to the temple late on Monday night.

