Bid to rob ATM turns futile

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An unidentified person made a futile attempt to loot cash from an SBI ATM at Kuchipudi village late on Friday night. Kuchipudi police said, the incident happened around 11 pm on Friday, when the suspect entered the ATM and tried to break the machine. However, his attempt to open the machine failed and set off the alarm, forcing him to retreat.

On Saturday, local people noticed the damage caused to the ATM and informed the police who rushed in to find that cash inside the machine was intact. They secured the CCTV camera footage for further investigation. A photo and other details of the accused have been sent to neighbouring police stations.

