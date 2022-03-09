DGP lauds 36 women cops for excellent service

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Venkata Rajendranath Reddy felicitated 36 women cops for outstanding performance and demonstrating professional excellence, at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

The felicitated policewomen are of various ranks, starting from deputy superintendent of police (DSP) to constable, from 18 units. Addressing the gathering, DGP Rajendranath Reddy said the police department is committed to ensuring the safety of women and their rights. “Several new initiatives introduced recently focus on women and children, and the 36 police officers were rewarded for their dedication and determination in discharging duties,” the DGP added.

The DGP asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is focused on public outreach and will launch many women-centric initiatives. He added the Disha initiative, mooted by the CM, has played a crucial role in bringing the cases of harassment and other atrocities against women and children.

“The SOS technology in Disha app and GIS-based GPS tracking system for police vehicles have reduced the response time to less than five minutes, which is a great achievement. Also, the Andhra Pradesh police has stood first in the country in filing chargesheets by scoring 92.21 per cent in 2021. So far, 1,13,84,512 people have downloaded the Disha app.”