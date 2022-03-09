STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 500 submit paintings on gender discrimination

An art gallery based on the theme 'Issues of Discrimination against Women' was inaugurated at Makineni Basvapunnaiah Vignan Kendram (MBVK) to mark International Women's Day.

Women take a look at the paintings in the exhibition inaugurated at MBVK Bhavan in Vijayawada to mark Women’s Day on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An art gallery based on the theme ‘Issues of Discrimination against Women’ was inaugurated at Makineni Basvapunnaiah Vignan Kendram (MBVK) to mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday. Acharya Nagarjuna University, Head of the Department (Journalism) G Anitha inaugurated the event and noted that empowering women would be possible only with the support of men. 

Anitha said, “Even though India is the largest democracy in the world, it ranks 140 out of the 156 countries listed in the Global Gender Report.”Taruni Tarangalu President Dr Ravi Sharada said women have become a unique force in many fields. She added that even today girls are facing discrimination in the country, as parents of a section of society prefer to send their sons to better schools. 

Award-winning photojournalist  Tamma Srinivasa Reddy said a study by United Nations found that female population is less than 65 million and needs to be improved. The event was chaired by Forum for Artist Convener A Sunil Kumar. Over 500 participants submitted their paintings on ‘Discrimination against Women’. Of the total, prizes were awarded to 60. MBVK secretary P Murali Krishna, eminent painters A Giridhar, Prof Vasundhara, Dr M Trivedi, MBVK women representatives P Vijaya, M Ratnamala, Nandini and others participated.

