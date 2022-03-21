Girl attacked by stalker in Venkatagiri town

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

A youngster slit the throat of an 18-year-old girl after she allegedly rejected his love proposal, in Collegemitta locality of Venkatagiri town in Nellore district Monday.

According to reports reaching here, the girl was studying her Intermediate first year in the town. The youngster, who was a classmate of the girl, has been allegedly harassing the girl to accept his love proposal for the past few days. The girl, however, refused to accept it and ignored him for a few days.

On Monday, the youngster tried to end the life of the girl by slitting her throat close to their college. The girl who received severe blood injuries was shifted to Community Health Care centre in Venkatagiri town.

Later, the victim was shifted to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati for better treatment. Police took the youngster into their custody and have registered a case for further investigation.