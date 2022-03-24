Andhra villagers attack revenue officer for taking ‘bribe’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed for a while at the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) office in Chupurugudem of Chatrai mandal in Krishna district on Wednesday after villagers reportedly attacked VRO Ravi Kanth for tampering with land records.According to villagers, the VRO tampered with the land records of families, who have been farming their land for more than four generations and demanded bribes.Irked over the attitude of the VRO, the villagers attacked Ravi Kanth at his office.

Alert village secretariat staff and other officials took Ravi Kanth away from the office.After coming to know about the incident, a team of police from Chatrai rushed to the village to prevent law and order issues. The police launched a probe to ascertain the facts over the incident.

