Kamineni Hospitals docs treat hepatic adenoma

The patient, Ramanjaneyulu of Vijayawada, was brought to the Hospitals for a routine health check-up.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Doctors of Kamineni Hospitals, Vijayawada, have successfully treated a 45-year-old diabetic and hypertensive patient, who was diagnosed with hepatic adenoma in the left lobe of the liver.Hepatic adenoma is an extremely rare liver tumour, which may turn into malignant tumour. It is also known as hepatocellular adenoma or liver cell adenoma. It most often affects women, and has been linked to the use of birth control pills. Hepatic adenoma does not often show symptoms. Sometimes it shows mild symptoms though, such as pain, nausea, or a full feeling. This typically occurs when the tumor is large enough to exert pressure on neighbouring organs and tissues.

The patient, Ramanjaneyulu of Vijayawada, was brought to the Hospitals for a routine health check-up. However, on ultrasound imaging of the abdomen, he was seen to be suffering from hepatic adenoma of size 7.5x7x5.6 centimetres in the left lobe of the liver. Accordingly, he was advised surgery.  “Triphasic CT abdomen was done before surgery for better characterization of lesion and vascular anomalies which revealed replaced left hepatic artery. He underwent left hepatectomy with minimal blood loss,” said Dr. Rajasekhar Perumalla, Director & Senior Consultant of Hepatobiliary Surgery and Dr. Velineni Venkata Pavaneswar, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist.

