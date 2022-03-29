Two killed in road accident

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A sister-brother duo were killed reportedly after an APSRTC bus hit their motorcycle near Pedaparupudi on Sunday late hours.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Jeevan (29) and Karuna (31). They were on their way to home in Gudivada when the tragedy struck them.

Locals rushed to the spot and shifted them to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. A case has been registered against the bus driver. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for post mortem.