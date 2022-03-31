STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vigilance dept books 72 more traders for hoarding edible oil, commodities

Legal Metrology and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also participated in the operation.

Published: 31st March 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Vigilance dept books 72 more traders for hoarding edible oil, commodities. (Express Illustrations)

Vigilance dept books 72 more traders for hoarding edible oil, commodities. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In continuation to the raids to prevent hoarding of edible oil and other essential commodities, the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department inspected 271 establishments and booked 72 cases under the Essential Commodities Act on Wednesday. 

According to the officials, a total of 4,955 business establishments across 13 districts were inspected between March 6 and 29, and the traders were warned against hoarding palmolein, edible oil, pulses and other commodities that cause a surge in prices and creates artificial scarcity. 

Legal Metrology and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also participated in the operation. While the vigilance officials booked 72 cases under section 6A of Essential Commodities Act, the Legal Metrology department filed 2,027 cases, FSSAI officials 60 against errant traders for flouting rules and adulteration. 

“Traders who are trying to take advantage of the Ukraine crisis will be dealt with severe penalties. The public has complained some traders are charging `30 to `50 more on a liter of edible oil,” said the vigilance officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
edible oil essential commodities Vigilance and Enforcement Essential Commodities Act hoarding FSSAI
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp