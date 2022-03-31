Vigilance dept books 72 more traders for hoarding edible oil, commodities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In continuation to the raids to prevent hoarding of edible oil and other essential commodities, the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department inspected 271 establishments and booked 72 cases under the Essential Commodities Act on Wednesday.

According to the officials, a total of 4,955 business establishments across 13 districts were inspected between March 6 and 29, and the traders were warned against hoarding palmolein, edible oil, pulses and other commodities that cause a surge in prices and creates artificial scarcity.

Legal Metrology and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also participated in the operation. While the vigilance officials booked 72 cases under section 6A of Essential Commodities Act, the Legal Metrology department filed 2,027 cases, FSSAI officials 60 against errant traders for flouting rules and adulteration.

“Traders who are trying to take advantage of the Ukraine crisis will be dealt with severe penalties. The public has complained some traders are charging `30 to `50 more on a liter of edible oil,” said the vigilance officials.