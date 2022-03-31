‘WASH in schools will help increase enrolment’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Implementation of ‘Water, Sanitation and Hygiene-WASH’ (a key public health issue as envisaged by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal-6 ‘Clean Water and Sanitation’) in schools promotes the health and education of children, said the special chief secretary (school education) Buditi Rajasekhar on Wednesday.

Speaking as the chief guest at WASH workshop on Wednesday, he said students should be the purity ambassadors with hygienic habits and contribute to significant progress in Wash in Schools Alliance (WinsaAP).

“Earlier when toilets were damaged in schools, they were locked and left unattended. Now, the toilets are equipped with continuous water supply which will help in improving enrolment ratio,” he noted. As many as 44,000 helping staff are employed in government schools, he added.