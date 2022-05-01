STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra man arrested for raping live-in partner’s daughter

Police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old man for raping and impregnating 17-year-old daughter of a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Published: 01st May 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old man for raping and impregnating 17-year-old daughter of a woman with whom he was in a relationship. The incident came to light when the girl gave birth to a boy at Machilipatnam Government General Hospital on Friday night.

According to Chilakalapudi police, the accused was identified as Komati Suresh, a taxi driver by profession. He was in a live-in relationship with the girl’s mother for the past ten years after she got separated from her husband.

During the preliminary investigation, the police found that the accused had been sexually assaulting the minor for over 10 months and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about this.“The girl was brought to GGH on Friday afternoon where she gave birth to a boy. When hospital staff sought details of the girl and boy’s father to issue a birth certificate, but her family members gave evasive answers. The hospital staff informed the police,” said the police.

Based on a complaint lodged by the hospital staff, Chilakalapudi police registered a case against Suresh under the POCSO Act and arrested him. “The family members of the girl tried to cover it up by handing over the baby to their relatives,” the police added.

Comments

