Mayor, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation chief take part in cleaning drive

 Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and Mayor R Bhagya Lakshmi on Saturday participated in cleaning activity at their respective chambers.

Published: 01st May 2022 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagyalakshmi said that it is everyone’s responsibility to clean their house as well as offices where they work.

Mayor R Bhagya Lakshmi participate in
cleaning activity on Saturday | Express

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed that rallies should be organised on Friday to create awareness among the people on environmental hygiene and plastic prevention as part of the two-day Clean Andhra Pradesh Programme (CLAP)-Swachh Andhra Pradesh programme.

Similarly, a clean-up operation was carried out at the municipal office, she said, adding that staff were instructed to clean their departments every Saturday morning. “Several people come to the office regularly for various tasks and it is our responsibility to provide them with a healthy environment and services,” she added. Meanwhile, Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar directed the officials concerned to sensitise the public not litter on streets and extend their support for achieving better rank in the next edition of cleanliness survey.

Vijayawada
