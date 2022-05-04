Five held for forcing minor girl into prostitution

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bhavanipuram police on Tuesday arrested five persons for allegedly forcing a minor girl into prostitution. According to Bhavanipuram Circle Inspector K Mahendra, the girl, 17, lost her mother and was living with her father and younger brother in a rented house in Chittinagar under Two-town police station limits.

The girl got married to her cousin last year, but they got separated. After her father fell sick, the girl worked as a salesgirl in a nearby fancy store. While working in the store, prime accused Vemula Bhagyalakshmi approached her and offered her a job. Bhagyalakshmi happens to be a neighbour and friend of the girl’s aunt Parvathi.

“Bhagyalakshmi took the girl to her relative Bhargavi’s house under Bhavanipuram police station limits and appointed her as domestic help. They allegedly lured the girl and forced her into prostitution,” said the inspector Mahendra. Unable to bear the torment, the girl left the home and approached her aunt Parvathi, and lodged a complaint with Bhavanipuram police.

Based on the complaint, police conducted an investigation and arrested five persons -- Vemula Bhagyalakshmi, Vemula Bhargavi, Vemula Gopi, Chalapati Srinivas and Popuri Venkata Ravi Kumar- and produced them in court. A case was registered against them under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act and further investigation is on.