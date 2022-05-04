Low pressure in Bay brings mercury down

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal, the daytime temperatures in the State are coming down gradually. Only 11 places in the State reported heatwave conditions on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) data indicates that only six places in the State will experience a heatwave on Wednesday and two places on the subsequent days. The daytime temperatures, which had crossed 45 degrees Celsius mark on Sunday, have started decreasing and in the last 24-hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday, the highest daytime temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius was reported in Ibrahimpatnam of NTR district. Meanwhile, more than a hundred places in the State reported daytime temperatures above 41 degree Celsius between 8:30 am to 8:30 pm on Tuesday. A slide in daytime temperatures has been observed.

According to the data provided by the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), heatwave conditions prevailed in eleven places on Tuesday — five in Anakapalle, two in Kurnool, one each in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Nandyal, Kakinada, and YSR districts. On Wednesday, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in six mandals — three in YSR, two in Nandyal and one in Palnadu districts.

Though there were short spells of drizzle and light rain at a few places, scorching heat kept people confined indoors at several places across the State. Doctors continue to advise people not to venture outside as much as possible and take precautions against suffering from sunstroke by keeping themselves hydrated.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather report says a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around May 4. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region around May 6. It is likely to become more marked in the subsequent 24 hours.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at one or two places across the State on Wednesday and Thursday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected for the next two days in one or two places in North Coastal and Rayalaseema districts and light rainfall in one or two places in south coastal districts. As per the report, rainfall occurred at a few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two places over Rayalaseema.