500 students from 3 districts donate blood at camp held in KBN college  

VIJAYAWADA: Over 500 students from educational institutions in Krishna, Guntur and NTR districts participated in a mega blood donation camp organised by the Youth Welfare Department at KBN Degree College here on Wednesday.

Tourism Minister RK Roja inaugurated the blood donation camp. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the blood donation was nothing but giving a new life to those in trouble. She called on every individual to come forward to donate blood as donation camps could not be organised during Covid and hence blood stocks were declining.

The Youth Services department so far organised 48 blood donation camps this year and 2,395 units of blood have been collected from donors. “We are encouraging the youth by informing them of the need for blood donation by organising such camps”, the minister said.

The students and NSS volunteers of SRM University AP participated in a blood donation camp organised by KBN College, Vijayawada.Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor congratulated students and staff who participated in the noble cause. Over 40 students donated blood in the mega blood donation camp.