Bone marrow transplant success

Published: 05th May 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The bone marrow transplant treatment was successfully performed on a 55-year-old patient at the HCG Cancer Center, said Hemato Oncologist and Bone Marrow Transplantation Specialist Dr  Amarnath Polisetti.

 In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Amaranth said that the patient B Venkateswara Rao has been undergoing chemotherapy for a year with a blood cancer called ‘multiple myeloma’ and is preparing for treatment with a bone marrow transplant as his health improves slightly. The treatment was provided with the utmost care and highest standards, he said. 

