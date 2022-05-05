Bone marrow transplant success

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The bone marrow transplant treatment was successfully performed on a 55-year-old patient at the HCG Cancer Center, said Hemato Oncologist and Bone Marrow Transplantation Specialist Dr Amarnath Polisetti.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Amaranth said that the patient B Venkateswara Rao has been undergoing chemotherapy for a year with a blood cancer called ‘multiple myeloma’ and is preparing for treatment with a bone marrow transplant as his health improves slightly. The treatment was provided with the utmost care and highest standards, he said.