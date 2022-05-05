STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cordon & search op in Singh Nagar, Nunna

The police also seized 10 vehicles without valid registration documents and imposed fines on the owners.

Published: 05th May 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the instructions of Vijayawada city commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata, special teams led by DCP rank, ACP rank officers and station house officers conducted cordon and search operations at several areas under Ajit Singh Nagar and Nunna police station limits on Wednesday morning. 

A total of 512 houses were inspected and the police took six persons - two rowdy-sheeters, three ganja addicts and one crime offender- into custody. The police also seized 10 vehicles without valid registration documents and imposed fines on the owners.

According to police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, around 100 police personnel of various ranks from three police stations participated in the search operations conducted at Rama Nagar, Vambay Colony, TIDCO Colony and other places. 

Vijayawada North zone in-charge ADCP K Srinivas and other officials counselled rowdy sheeters and suspect sheeters during the operation. He further told them to mend their ways and live with dignity. He said the raids were conducted to keep an eye on the incidents of ganja smuggling, prostitution, gambling and other anti-social activities on the outskirts colonies. 

