Krishna police projects nominated for SKOCH

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four projects of Krishna district police have been nominated for the SKOCH Awards, said Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal. The SP gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation to the jury members Bhushan Mohan, Shefali Das and Mohit Chandel through a video link conference on Thursday. The four projects:

Operation Hawk

Operation Hawk is a measure taken to prevent smuggling, to set up surveillance on suspects and habitual criminals and to monitor them. The state government and police were taking various preventive measures to curb smuggling, including setting up border check posts, patrolling highways and railway stations, conducting random inspections, and conducting special operations and raids.

Stree Shakti

Disha Victim Support Programme is designed to provide financial, legal, medical, and moral assistance to victims of crime against women, to provide livelihood assistance to skilled people, and to assist them in getting government welfare schemes. The programme is an institutional mechanism set up to coordinate government departments, the private sector, NGOs, and individuals, focusing on victims in vulnerable groups. This project was launched on September 9, 2021.

Antargat Spandana

The Antargat Spandan programme is a platform for organisational development, change of work culture, institutionalisation of reforms in the police department and redressal of grievances of police personnel and their families. Through internal feedback, police personnel communicates their problems, needs and ideas to the SP in an easy and convenient manner.

Cyber Wing

The district Cyber Wing is a newly-created specialised unit set up under e-supervision to protect people from cybercrime, promote the importance of cybersecurity, and improve performance in cybercrime investigation. Its main objective is to develop knowledge, and skills related to cyber security, to increase awareness.