‘Students are pioneers of alcohol-free society’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students are the pioneers of an alcohol-free society and they should come forward to make people aware of misfortunes caused by it, said NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao.

The Collector flagged off the Kala Jathas procession organised by the Madyapana Vimochana Prachar Committee (MVPC) at Siddhartha Engineering College, Kanuru here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that in addition to the illnesses caused by consuming alcohol many families are suffering from losing their family members. The State government is evolving all necessary steps for the establishment of a non-alcoholic society to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi, he added.

“It would be possible only when there was full participation of the people. Despite knowing the fact that alcohol consumption is a major problem in several families, we are unable to curb addiction. Students from an early age should be sensitised about the ill effects of liquor and drugs and organising Kala Jathas will help to make them more aware,” Rao opined.

Students can complain to toll free number 14500 to prevent illicit liquor, ganja, drugs and illegal liquor in the society, he said.MVPC state president V Laxman Reddy said that several students get addicted to alcohol and drugs. MLCs Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and KS Laxman Rao, college principal AB Ratna Prasad and other faculty members also present.