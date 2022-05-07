Police arrest another chaddi gang member

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police on Friday arrested another member of notorious Chaddi gang, which was involved in a series of robberies in December last year. The arrested person was identified as Kaalu Rumal Hathila (38). Arrests in the case rose to four with the recent arrest. The police had earlier arrested Madiya Kanji Meda (30) and Sakra Mandod (45) from Gujarat’s Dahod district, and Kamlesh Baberia (27) from Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. They are yet to arrest others involved in the crimes.

Addressing media persons on Friday, West zone DCP K Babu Rao said Kaalu Rumal Hathila has been involved in 78 cases in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The DCP said the accused were daily wager workers, who committed robberies when out of work.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, the Rao said the accused formed into various groups and travel to isolated areas on the outskirts of a town or city in different States, identifying houses and apartments that are locked and seemed unattended by conducting a recce during the day, and return to break in at night.

“While conducting a vehicle inspection, we found that Rumaal Hathila was moving suspiciously collecting information about lawyers and three gang members who are under remand in the Vijayawada jail. Further, an investigation into the case is on to arrest the other six,” the DCP said.

Robberies in NTR

In NTR district, the gang made robbery attempts in four places under Two-Town, Ibrahimpatnam, Penumaluru and Tadepalli