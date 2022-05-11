Stone laid for Rs 3 crore drinking water reservoir 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Tuesday laid foundation stone for 1,500 kilo litres capacity drinking water reservoir at an estimated cost of Rs 3.30 crore on the Lorry Stand premises in Bhavanipuram here.Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that work on the reservoir will be completed at the earliest to resolve drinking water issues.

Many development works will be undertaken to meet the needs of the people and Vijayawada will be further developed in the coming days under the YSRC regime, he said.Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi said that despite having river Krishna nearby, there was a drinking water problem in the division for a long time. With the completion of the construction work of the reservoir, division No. 40 and 41 will have an opportunity to supply abundant safe drinking water to the people, the Mayor said.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that the civic body will supply drinking water to the denizens without any hassle during the summer season.The construction of the reservoir will be taken up from the 15th Finance Commission funds and once the works are completed, it will be possible to supply adequate water to the surrounding residents. Deputy Mayor A Sailaja Reddy, APIDC chairman B Punyaseela and VMC officials were also present.

Reservoir to cater to drinking need of city

