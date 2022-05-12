STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada gears up to become bicycle-friendly 

According to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials, before the COVID pandemic, the civic body had conducted a feasibility study to identify roads, where cycle tracks can be introduced.

Published: 12th May 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

A boy enjoys cool weather on BRTS Road in Vijayawada

A boy enjoys cool weather on BRTS Road in Vijayawada. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To promote use of bicycles among denizens, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is evolving steps to make the city cycle-friendly. VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has directed the officials concerned to identify suitable roads for encouraging cycling as an alternate mode of transport.

According to VMC officials, before the COVID pandemic, the civic body had conducted a feasibility study to identify roads, where cycle tracks can be introduced.

The officials noted that MG Road and Eluru Road were suitable for introducing dedicated cycling tracks. A trial run was conducted to introduce urban mobility on the lines of Hamburg in Germany. The trial run evoked a good response from the citizens. However, the project was shelved due to various reasons.

Now, Swapnil Dinakar has expressed his interest to develop dedicated lanes for promoting cycling. Instructions were given to the officials to launch a survey to get an idea of locals interested in cycling and infrastructure to promote non-motorised transport.

Based on the feedback, the civic body will discuss with the stakeholders to draft the next step to encourage cycling, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Vijayawada cycling
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp