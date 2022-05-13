STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KL Deemed-to-be-University near Vijayawada to introduce BSc Computer Science

Speaking on the occasion, WIPRO national officer Lavanam said that BSc computer science students will have several job opportunities at national-level on par with engineering students.

Published: 13th May 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KL Deemed-to-be-University will offer a BSc computer science course from the next academic year 2022-23. The course was introduced by WIPRO national officer Lavanam and Oracle product development director Sarath during a programme held on the university campus in Tadepalli on Thursday.  

Speaking on the occasion, Lavanam said that BSc computer science students will have several job opportunities at national-level on par with engineering students. "Besides, students who have also completed BSc honours will also have higher education opportunities overseas," he said.

"Major changes have taken place in the fields of science and technology after the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can excel if they develop skills in cybersecurity, data science and artificial intelligence," Lavanam said.

KL University vice-chancellor Dr Saradhi Verma said, "We are offering cybersecurity, data science and artificial intelligence specialisations in this course." Later, they launched the BSc Computer Science wallpaper and website.

The event was attended by pro-chancellor Dr Jagannadha Rao, director of admissions Dr J Srinivasa Rao, director of international relations Dr Kishore Babu, dean of placements Dr Prasad, College of Science principal Dr Subrahmanyam, faculty and students.

