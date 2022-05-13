Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to improve drinking water supply in city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for each division under 15th Finance Commission Funds to improve drinking water supply across the city, said MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao.

The MLA on Thursday laid the foundation stone for replacing an old drinking water pipeline with a new one at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh under 15th Finance Commission funds at Division No 40. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao said that drinking water pipelines laid many years ago in various divisions of the constituency were damaged due to leakages.

Considering the drinking water needs and supply to the public, Rs 50 lakh was sanctioned for each division under the 15th Finance Commission Funds. The YSR Congress government is committed towards the development of the city by improving drains and roads and implementing all welfare schemes for all the eligible people irrespective of party affiliations, the MLA said.

Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi said that the old drinking water pipelines in the 40th Division had been removed and the foundation stone was laid for a new pipeline, which will solve the drinking water problem in the division.

Authorities were instructed to complete the pipeline works expeditiously. She said the municipal corporation will take all measures to cater to the needs of the people, provide assistance in urban development and cooperate with the authorities without wasting drinking water.

Corporator Y Anjaneya Reddy, executive engineer Narayana Murthy and other officials were also present.