Minor girl goes missing from hostel in Gudivada , police launch search

Based on a missing complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, a case has been registered and a search was initiated to trace the girl.

17th May 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 17-year-old girl reportedly went missing from her hostel in Gudivada on Monday. According to Gudivada police, the girl identified as R Umadevi was pursuing intermediate second year in Viswa Bharathi Junior College in Gudivada town. During the regular check on Monday morning, the hostel warden could not find the girl and some of her clothes were missing. Immediately, the warden informed the college management and her parents. 

Based on a missing complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, a case has been registered and a search was initiated to trace the girl. “We are collecting her call data records to verify with whom she spoke last and tracing her mobile phone location using hi-tech technology,” said the police.

