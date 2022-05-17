STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traffic cop rescues woman from drowning in river Krishna at Prakasam barrage  

The timely action of a traffic police sub-inspector and NDRF personnel rescued a woman from drowning in river Krishna at Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada on Sunday afternoon.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Police identified the woman as a 34-year-old Jakkampudi colony resident, who lives along with her mother. She got married four years ago and he died in a road accident in Hyderabad a week after their marriage. 

Police and NDRF personnel shifting the
woman to hospital | Express

According to her family, the woman left home around 11 am. She reached Prakasam barrage around 1 pm and after spending some time at the barrage’s 44th gate, she suddenly jumped into the water. An auto driver and passersby alerted duty traffic inspector K Chittibabu who rushed to the spot. When he saw the woman floating in the water, Chittibabu took the help of a fisherman and rescued her from drowning. He also alerted the NDRF team at Durga ghat. 

“The NDRF team rescued her and shifted her to Vijayawada GGH, where she is undergoing treatment. The reasons behind attempting suicide are yet to be ascertained. However, family members said that the woman is suffering from psychological problems and depression, and even tried to commit suicide twice in the past one week. No case has been registered,” said police.

