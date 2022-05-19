Stress management programme held for police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna police on Tuesday organised ‘Stress Management Programme for Police Staff and Families’ at a function hall in Penamaluru Police station limits.Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal participated as chief guest at the event.The programme featured two motivational speakers from the Art of Living Foundation and psychiatrists to explain to staff and their family members about ways to cope with stress, as well as other professional techniques.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaushal said that the programme was initiated by the department to help police personnel overcome their stress and to build self-confidence and mental stability.As per the directions of DGP K Rajendranath Reddy, some of the staff working across the district will be identified and special personal counselling will be conducted for them, he said adding that the staff of the public service department as well as their family members have to sacrifice their personal lives.

The police personnel were asked to consume good food on time and do yoga and exercise for at least 40 minutes every day. Later, the staff and their family members shared their experiences and challenges they faced in their lives and other experiences and thanked the SP for organising the programme. The SP interacted with the staff and their family members and enquired about their problems and had lunch with them. Prizes were distributed to those who excelled in various competitions and cultural events organised for the children.

