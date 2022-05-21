STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

AP SDRF rescued 36 people from drowning in Krishna since its inception

Along with the rescue operations, the SDRF teams have retrieved 40 bodies from rivers and canals. 

Published: 21st May 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

APSDRF personnel guarding Durga Ghat in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams of Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) sixth battalion posted at three ghats — Durga ghat, Punnami ghat and Sangamam ghat in Ibrahimpatnam — have so far rescued 36 people from drowning in River Krishna since its inception in 2017. 

Along with the rescue operations, the SDRF teams have retrieved 40 bodies from rivers and canals. 
With a strength of 96 out of 128 sanctioned, including one reserve inspector (RI), two reserve sub-inspectors (RSIs), six assistant RSIs, 23 head constables and 64 constables, the SDRF company has been performing rescue and relief operations during cyclone and floods, life saving operations across eight districts. 

Speaking to TNIE, APSP battalion commandant Vishal Gunni said a total of 60 personnel, formed as two teams, are rendering their services to avoid untoward incidents at these ghats and Prakasam barrage, where the chances of people committing suicides are high. He further said the average response time of SDRF is less than two minutes. “In a shift wise manner, SDRF personnel will be making rounds at these ghats to avoid people commiting suicides. In a record time, SDRF personnel reached the scene and rescued a woman in less than a minute when she jumped from Prakasam barrage three days ago due to personal reasons,” Vishal Gunni explained. 

What really matters for SDRF when it comes to rescuing people is time and alertness. “We have 19 personnel below 30 years of age, 30 personnel between 31 to 35 years, 24 staff between 36 to 40 years and 17 between 41to 45 years. Only six are above 46 years. However, we have the best swimmers in our team who are trained to perform duties in extreme conditions,” Gunni explained.  

In order to perform better, the response team personnel were given training in SDRF basic training - mainly focussed on rescue and search operations at collapsed structures. “With the little training they were given, the SDRF sixth APSP team rescued 132 lorry drivers and attendants without any loss of property when they got stuck in a canal in March 2021. As many as 16 SDRF personnel were recommended for ‘Jeevan Raksha Padak’ awards,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Disaster Response Force SDRF Andhra Pradesh Special Police
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp