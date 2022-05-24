STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gandhi Hill to become plastic-free

VMC join hands with Gandhi Hill Foundation to organise awareness sessions for public

Published: 24th May 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspects Gandhi Hill on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is evolving plans to transform Gandhi Hill into a plastic-free zone. In this regard, the civic body with the support of Gandhi Hill Foundation committee members and security personnel will carry out awareness sessions for the public.

According to the VMC officials, the civic body had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gandhi Hill Foundation in 2020 to give a facelift to the hill. As part of the master plan drafted by the corporation, infrastructure and other amenities were improved at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

These include renovation of the existing planetarium lying defunct for the past three years, toy train, light and sound telescopic observatory, Gandhi Museum, outdoor science park, botanical garden and other beautification works.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that over the decades, the historical Gandhi Hill has become a tourist destination and hangout spot for the locals. The public rush goes to around 1,000 to 1,500 on weekdays and it doubles during the weekends.

Keeping this in mind, the civic body will take all necessary steps to transform the hill into a plastic-free area, the VMC chief said. To materialise the concept, discussions will be held with stall owners on the hill. They will be asked to avoid use of single-use plastics, Swapnil added.

The civic body further said that instructions were given to the engineering department officials to prepare necessary estimates for repairing the damaged compound wall leading to the hill, besides constructing new compound walls wherever required.

“We are preparing detailed designs and concepts based on Gandhian ideals for developing the hill at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. Initially, we spent Rs 2 crore on facelift of the hill and we will seek the support of the Centre and the State tourism department for the remaining Rs 8 crore for the renovation works,’’ the Commissioner said.

