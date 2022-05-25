Durga temple master plan to be ready in two months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister K Satyanarayana said a master plan is being prepared to carry out various development works in and around Indrakeeladri hill to provide better facilities for devotees.The Minister accompanied by Endowments Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Endowments Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal and Kanaka Durga Temple executive officer (EO) D Bramaramba carried out a ground-level inspection of the hill shrine and inspected facilities being provided to the devotees on Tuesday.

In a review meeting held with the CBRI agency to prepare the master plan, Satyanarayana asked the firm to prepare a comprehensive plan and come up with a presentation for the next session of meeting.Addressing mediapersons, the Minister said that a pilot project is being prepared for the Kanaka Durga Temple on and works will be taken up in a phased manner.

“We are preparing the master plan in such a way that all devotees, including VIPs, enter the temple only from the Maha Mandapam, while the existing ghat road will only be used for official works. A dias will be constructed exclusively to organise cultural and spiritual events. Apart from that, special arrangements will be also made for those preferring marriages on the devasthanam premises,” Satyanarayana said.

He further said that steps were also being taken to strengthen the temple security and develop a plan to provide a parking facility for the devotees. In the past, the installation of culinaries on the roads not only caused inconvenience to the devotees but also caused traffic problems, an exclusive queue complex is being constructed, he said. Prasadam Pottu and Annadanam Complex were also constructed as per the vastu.

The temple officials were directed to arrange pandals for the convenience of the devotees during the summer. “We will complete the master plan in two months and expedite the development works in a phased manner. We are making proposals for a prasad scheme and trying to get funds from the Centre. Besides that the place where Arjuna performed a penance on Indrakeeladri will be developed as a viewpoint,” he said.